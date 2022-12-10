This Saturday, December 10, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures are expected to be between 21 and 28 degrees Celsius with a probability of rain.

According to the Civil Protection SecretariatFor this Saturday, it is expected that in Cosoleacaque, Acayucan, Azueta and nearby regions in the south of Veracruz there will be minimum temperatures in the morning of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Likewise, similar weather conditions are forecast for the rest of the entity from Panuco to the center of the entity, with the exception of Perote, Xalapa and Orizaba where cold weather conditions are expected.

Meanwhile, in general, it is expected that during this weekend in the entity stable weather conditions will be presenting, with clear or partly cloudy skies predominating, relatively warm daytime environment and cool temperate at nightfall.

In contrast, in the mountainous region of Veracruz, a cold cool environment is expected with penitential “frosts”, and low potential for the presence of rains without exceeding accumulations of 20 to 30 millimeters.

Particularly in the state capital, Xalapa, it is expected that this Saturday there will be minimum temperatures of 13 degrees Celsius and maximums of 24 and partially clear skies.