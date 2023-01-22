Veracruz.- This Sunday, January 22, 2023, the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz will present temperatures of 21 to 31 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity and a low probability of rain.

According to the Civil Protection Secretariat, This Sunday in Veracruz, minimum rains of 5 to 25 millimeters on average and accumulated maximums of 30 to 50 millimeters are expected.

It is expected that these rains will be registered mainly in the regions of the Tuxpan to Colipa rivers and the central mountainous region and the upper basin of Papaloapan.

Likewise, it is expected that this day winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 75 km/h are developing.

Along with the above, it is also expected that high waves of 1.0 to 2.0 meters are expected on the coasts of the entity.

It may interest you:

Civil Protection in the face of the effects that will be developing asked citizens not to carry out actions that could cause forest fires in grasslands and garbage dumps.