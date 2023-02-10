Veracruz.- This Friday, February 10, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures will be registering between 10 and 28 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

According to the Civil Protection Secretariat, for this Friday in Veracruz minimum temperatures are expected to be around 18 to 21 degrees Celsius, except for Perote and Orizaba where the thermometer is expected to reach 2 degrees.

Likewise, it is expected that during this day there will be rainy conditions with accumulations of 3 to 20 millimeters and maximums of up to 70 millimeters without ruling out greater intensity.

In addition, north wind is expected with gusts of 35 to 50 kilometers per hour and from 55 to 70 km/h on the coasts and even higher, which could reach 115 kilometers per hour.

Along with this, it is expected that there will be high waves with heights of up to 5 meters, as well as a notable drop in temperatures.