Veracruz.- This Friday in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz temperatures of 17 to 24 degrees Celsius will be registering with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

According to the forecast of Civil protection For this Friday, minimum temperatures are expected in the morning in Cosoleacaque from 19 to 22 degrees Celsius, similar to that in much of the state.

While in the northern and central region temperatures of 8 to 15 degrees Celsius are expected at the expression of Perote and Orizaba where temperatures of zero degrees are expected.

In general, it was reported that due to the interaction of the Cold Front 23, adverse effects will be recorded in Veracruz.

It was reported that for this weekend potential rains are expected with accumulated 5 to 20 millimeters in general and accumulated maximums of 50 to 70 millimeters.

It may interest you:

Likewise, it is expected that during this day temperatures of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour and gusts of 85 to 105 kilometers per hour will occur.