Veracruz.- This Saturday in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 19 to 29 degrees Celsius will be registering with cloudy activity and a low probability of rain according to the weather forecast.

According to the Secretary of Civil Protection for this Saturday the minimum temperatures that the entity will present will be from 18 to 22 degrees Celsius in the north, center and south of Veracruz to the expression of Perote and Orizaba where temperatures below zero are expected.

For this January 21, a low probability of rain, eventual fog and winds from north to northeast and from east to southeast of up to 35 kilometers per hour are expected.

Likewise, high waves of 0.5 to 1.0 meters high are expected. While the temperature values ​​will present a slight change, decreasing little compared to Friday.

It may interest you:

On the other hand, particularly this January 21 in the state capital, Xalapa, temperatures of 13 to 27 degrees will be present with clear to partly cloudy skies at dusk.