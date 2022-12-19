Veracruz.- This Monday, December 19, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 21 to 27 degrees Celsius will be presenting with cloudy activity and low probability of rain.

According to the Civil Protection Secretariat, For this Monday, the minimum temperatures in Cosoleacaque and regions such as Azueta, Acayucan, Coatzacoalcos are expected to present temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in the north-central region of Veracruz, from Panuco to Xalapa, minimum temperatures of 10 to 16 degrees Celsius are expected.

According to Civil Protection, in general in the state it is expected that rains of 5 to 10 millimeters on average are occurring, as well as eventual fog.

On the other hand, it is also expected that winds of 20 to 35 kilometers per hour and high waves of 0.5 to 1.0 meters high are developing.