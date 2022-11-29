This Tuesday in the municipality of cosoleacaqueVeracruz will be presenting temperatures of 23 to 30 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity and low probability of rain according to the weather forecast.

The Veracruz Civil Protection Secretariat reported this Monday that the entry of the new cold front number 12 is expected, which is expected to be in the region on Wednesday, November 30.

For this Tuesday, a scattered cloudy environment is expected in the entity, with low potential for rain and moderately south-westerly winds.

Likewise, it is expected that a cool atmosphere will be felt this Tuesday with some gusts of wind on the north coast and a temperate daytime environment according to the Civil Protection forecast.

While for Wednesday the arrival of the new cold front number 12 and its mass of cold air will generate fresh gusts and winds of 45 to 65 kilometers per hour, as well as high waves of 1 to 4 meters high.

In relation to this, particularly in the state capital, Xalapa, it is expected that this Tuesday, November 29, there will be warm temperatures and cloudy activity, while for the following days rains of 10 to 20 millimeters are forecast.