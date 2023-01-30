Veracruz.- This Monday, January 30, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 21 to 28 degrees Celsius are forecast with cloudy activity and probability of rain according to the weather forecast.

for this monday Civil protection reported that in general, relatively stable weather conditions with low potential for rain are expected in Veracruz without ruling out the occurrence of fog and drizzle.

It is expected that these effects are occurring during the evening in the mountains and from night to morning in the plains and coasts.

Likewise, moderate to cool southwest, east and northwest winds are expected on the coasts and a daytime environment from temperate to warm and cool at night to early morning.

In addition, freezing weather conditions are expected in the high regions of the entity. Therefore, authorities have called on citizens to be attentive to weather updates and take precautions.