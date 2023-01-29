Veracruz.- This Sunday in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 19 to 27 degrees Celsius will be presenting with cloudy activity and low probability of rain.

According to the weather forecast for Civil protection, For this Sunday it is expected that cloudy sky conditions will remain in a large part of the entity.

Likewise, the agency does not rule out the presence of isolated rains, mists or mists in different regions of Veracruz.

On the other hand, strong wind conditions with speeds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour are also expected for this day.

While for the next few days the potential for rain is expected to decrease without ruling out some rain in mountainous and southern regions of the state.

It may interest you:

During the next week a gradual increase in temperatures is also expected, maintaining a cold to cool environment during the early morning, with frost at dawn in high parts.