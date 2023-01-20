Veracruz.- This Friday, January 20, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 21 to 29 degrees Celsius will be registered with cloudy activity and a low probability of rain.

According to the Secretary of Civil protection For this Friday in Cosoleacaque, minimum temperatures of 19 degrees Celsius are expected in the morning, similar to those in the south of the entity in towns such as Uxpanapa, Azueta and Coatzacoalcos.

According to the weekly forecast of Civil Protection, for this weekend wind gusts of 45 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected in the south of the entity.

Meanwhile, in the northern and central region, winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour are expected. Which in turn will generate high waves.

It is also expected that during this day the values ​​of the maximum temperatures will decrease slightly and temperatures will be somewhat warm.

It may interest you:

In particular, in the state capital, Xalapa, it is expected that this Friday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy day with minimum temperatures in the morning of 13 degrees.