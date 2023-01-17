This Tuesday, January 17, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 19 to 32 degrees Celsius will be presenting with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

According to the Civil Protection Secretariatfor this Tuesday the minimum temperatures will be 18 to 20 degrees for Cosoleacaque, very similar to those that will be registered in a large part of the state with the exception of Perote and Orizaba where temperatures of almost zero degrees are expected.

In general, it was reported that, by monitoring the low pressure systems present in the entity, for this Tuesday, warm to hot weather is expected in much of the state with a low probability of rain.

Likewise, it was reported that strong winds of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour will be developing in high-altitude regions of the entity.

While in the center and the coast of Veracruz, winds of 40 to 55 kilometers per hour are expected, which could also generate high waves.