Veracruz.- This Tuesday, February 7, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 18 to 28 degrees Celsius will be registered with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

According to the Civil Protection Secretariat, For this Tuesday, minimum temperatures are expected in the morning of 17 to 21 degrees in a large part of the state with the exception of Perote and Orizaba where temperatures of zero degrees are expected.

Likewise, it was reported that cloudy to partly cloudy weather conditions are expected this Tuesday with the potential for scattered precipitation.

According to what was reported by the authorities, the rains are expected to leave accumulated from 5 to 20 millimeters in general and maximums of up to 50 millimeters.

In addition, strong winds of 40 to 55 kilometers per hour are expected on the north and northwest coast in central and southern Veracruz.

During this day, a cool and cold atmosphere is expected during the evening, as well as possible frosts in the higher regions of the entity.