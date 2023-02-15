Veracruz.- This Wednesday, February 15, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 18 to 34 degrees Celsius will be presenting with cloudy activity and a low probability of precipitation.

According to the weather forecast of the Ministry of Civil Protection, for this Wednesday temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees Celsius are expected in a large part of the entity, according to Perote and Orizaba, where temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees are expected.

In general, it was reported that for this Wednesday weather conditions are expected from hot during the day to cold and icy during the night at dawn.

Likewise, winds of 50 to 65 kilometers per hour are expected in the region of the Perote valley, Los Tuxtlas.

While in the Orizaba area and north coast, winds of 40 to 60 kilometers are forecast.

It is also expected that during this day there will be a low probability of rain.

In particular, it was reported that in the state capital Xalapa, temperatures are expected from 12 to 29 degrees Celsius with clear skies with clouds in the afternoon and clear at night.