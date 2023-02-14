Veracruz.- This Tuesday, February 14, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures will be registering from 17 to 32 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

According to the Civil Protection Secretariat For this Tuesday, minimum temperatures are expected in the morning of 13 to 19 degrees Celsius in most of the entity, with the exception of Perote and Orizaba where freezing temperatures are forecast.

In general, it was reported that during this day the environment will be cool to cold during the day and cold to icy during the night at dawn.

Possible frosts are also expected at dawn, particularly in elevated regions of the entity. Therefore, it is recommended to shelter adequately and avoid actions that favor the development and/or propagation of forest fires.

In particular, it was reported that in the state capital Xalapa the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy during the day and clear at night with no probability of rain.