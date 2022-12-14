Veracruz.- This Wednesday, December 14, in the municipality of cosoleacaqueVeracruz temperatures of 20 to 32 degrees Celsius are expected with completely clear skies.

However, it is expected that during the morning, Cosoleacaque, will present temperatures of minimums of 18 degrees Celsius, in a very similar way to regions such as; Acayucan, Azueta, Uxpanapa, Coatzacoalcos.

Meanwhile, in the northern and central region of Veracruz, minimum temperatures are expected in the morning of 17 to 20 degrees Celsius, with the exception of Perote and northern Orizaba where temperatures of almost 0 degrees are expected.

Meanwhile, in a general way, Civil Protection reported that the gales will continue, these being more intense on the north coast with gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile in Orizaba, Los Tuxtlas and basins there will be stable and hotter weather mainly in the central-southern regions of the entity.

However, starting in the evening, changes in the weather conditions are expected in the northern zone and mountainous regions, due to the entry of the cold front 16 and its mass of cold air that will promote cloudy weather and potential rain.