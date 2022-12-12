Veracruz.- This Monday, December 12, in the municipality of cosoleacaqueVeracruz will be registering temperatures of 20 to 28 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity and low probability of rain.

Meanwhile in the morning cosoleacaque Minimum temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius are expected, which will be occurring in a similar way in much of southern Veracruz.

On the other hand, in the north of the entity temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees Celsius will be presenting, and in the center of the entity in locations such as Perote and Orizaba temperatures of minus zero degrees are expected.

In general, for Veracruz, a partly cloudy Monday with scattered fog is expected, without ruling out isolated events of rains of less than 5 millimeters.

Likewise, during the midday a decrease in cloudiness and gusts of wind of 20 to 35 degrees Celsius are expected on the coast.

Stable weather conditions are expected to persist Monday through Wednesday, as a new frontal system is expected to enter that day, bringing temperatures down.