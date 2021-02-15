After a week due to water, the National Meteorological Service announced a truce for this Carnival Monday. Expected mostly cloudy sky in the City of Buenos Aires and surroundings, with temperatures that will range between 19 and 29 degrees.

Meanwhile, the Tuesday the organism foresees values ​​between 18 and 27 °, with mostly cloudy skies, although without rain, and winds from the south.

Similar conditions will occur on Wednesday, when A minimum of 17 ° and a maximum of 30 ° are expected, with slightly cloudy skies and northwest winds rotating towards the east.

The Thursday, The SMN announced that the sky will continue to be somewhat cloudy, with a temperature that will oscillate between 19 and 32 ° and winds from the northeast.

The extended forecast, according to the SMN.

Finally, the Friday the thermometer will be between 22 and 29 °, with mostly cloudy skies and a probability of showers in the afternoon-night.

Carnival services

For the first time in years, there will be no roadblocks by the Corsicans, who have retreated to the virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, there will be changes in the operation of services and public transport.

Both on Monday and Tuesday, the buses, the subway and the San Martín, Roca, Sarmiento and Belgrano Sur railway lines will circulate with a schedule of Sundays and holidays. The Miter line will have the hours of Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Meanwhile, the guards, the SAME and the Febrile Emergency Units will work in the hospitals and there will be garbage collection.

JPE