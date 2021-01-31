The National Meteorological Service announced for this Sunday heavy rains and storms in the City of Buenos Aires and surroundings, with winds from the southeast, gusts of up to 50 kilometers per hour and temperatures that will oscillate between 16 and 22 degrees.

Meanwhile, the Monday the agency predicts values ​​between 18 and 22 °, also with strong storms during most of the day, southeast winds and gusts.

Similar conditions are expected for the Tuesday, when the SMN foresees mostly cloudy skies and showers, with a minimum of 18 ° and a maximum of 24 °, and winds from the east.

He Wednesday It will appear with showers in the morning and improving in the afternoon, with a temperature that will oscillate between 20 and 25 °.

Finally, the Thursday the thermometer will increase and will be between 17 and 27 °, with a partially cloudy sky and showers in the afternoon-night.