The National Weather Service announced isolated storms for this Sunday in the City of Buenos Aires and surroundings, with winds from the northwest and temperatures that will oscillate between 20 and 28 degrees.

Meanwhile, the Monday the organism predicts values ​​between 20 and 29 °, with mostly cloudy skies and winds from the southwest.

Similar conditions are expected for the Tuesday, when the SMN foresees mostly cloudy skies, with a minimum of 18 ° and a maximum of 27 °, and winds from the south.

The Wednesday It will be presented with a somewhat cloudy sky, with a temperature that will oscillate between 17 and 30 °.

Finally, the Thursday the thermometer will be increasing and will be located between 19 and 32 °, with partially cloudy skies and winds from the southwest.