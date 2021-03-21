The National Meteorological Service announced a partially cloudy sky for this Sunday in the City of Buenos Aires and surroundings, with winds from the southeast and temperatures that will range between 15 and 22 degrees.

Meanwhile, the Monday the organism foresees values ​​between 15 and 22 °, with mostly cloudy skies and a probability of isolated rains in the afternoon-night.

For him Tuesday, The SMN announced partially cloudy skies and easterly winds, with a minimum of 16 ° and a maximum of 23 °.

The Wednesday It will be presented with partially cloudy skies and northeast winds. The temperature will oscillate between 18 and 23 °.

Finally, the Thursday the thermometer will be between 19 and 22 °, with cloudy skies and isolated storms for much of the day.