The National Meteorological Service announced for this Monday mostly cloudy sky and isolated rains in the City of Buenos Aires and surroundings, with temperatures ranging between 21 and 25 degrees.

Meanwhile, the Tuesday The agency predicts values ​​between 19 and 25 °, with cloudy skies, isolated rains and showers for much of the day and easterly winds.

Similar conditions will occur on Wednesday, when A minimum of 20 ° and a maximum of 25 ° are expected, with mostly cloudy skies and isolated rains in the afternoon.

The Thursday, The SMN announced that the cloudy sky will continue, with isolated storms, a temperature that will oscillate between 19 and 27 ° and winds from the northeast.

Finally, the Friday the thermometer will be between 21 and 28 °, with mostly cloudy skies and northeast winds.