Quintana Roo.- This Saturday, November 11, in the municipality of Benito JuarezQuintana Roo will be presenting maximum temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius accompanied by the presence of clouds, according to the weather forecast.

Meanwhile across the state, andl National Meteorological Service (SMN), reported that it is expected that during Saturday some showers are developing in different parts of the entity.

Likewise, at the moment there is no information on whether the entry of the Cold Front into Mexico will affect the entity, so it is expected that low temperatures will not occur at the moment.

On the other hand, due to various weather effects, for this Saturday it is expected that, in the states of Chiapas, Coahuila, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Veracruz there will be rains of up to 25 millimeters.

While in the states of Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, Cold Front No. is expected to cause icy weather and possible rain with hail and electric shocks.