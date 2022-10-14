Aguascalientes.- Today’s weather forecast for the state of Aguascalientes expects a cool and cold environment in the morning with possible frosts in mountain areas, warns the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

Over the capital of Aguascalientes, it presented a dew point temperature of 15°C at 08:00 in the morning. In addition, there were slightly cloudy skies, a relative humidity of 60% and winds of 4 kilometers per hour (km / h) heading east.

Next, we will share the weather forecasts that Conagua also issues for each of the 11 municipalities that make up the state of Aguascalientes, with the aim of providing more specific information.

Extended weather forecast for Aguascalientes issued by Conagua

Climate by municipality:

Aguascalientes: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 28°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Seating: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Calvillo: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 28°C and a minimum of 15°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

I sew: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Jesus Maria: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 28°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Arteaga Pavilion: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Romos Corner: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Saint Joseph of Grace: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 24°C and a minimum of 12°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Tepezala: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

San Francisco de los Romos: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

The Plain: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

