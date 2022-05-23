Aguascalientes. – The forecast of the climate today for the state of Aguascalientes Clear skies are expected in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. The environment will be hot to very hot in the day with

maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 ° C, likewise the environment will be cool at night and at dawn. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h will be recorded, warns the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

about the capital of Aguascalientes, presented a dew point temperature of 17 °C at 08:00 in the morning. In addition, there were clear skies, a relative humidity of 51% and winds of 8 kilometers per hour (km/h) heading south.

Next, we will share the weather forecasts that Conagua also issues for each of the 11 municipalities that make up the state of Aguascalientes, with the aim of providing more specific information.

Extended weather forecast issued by Conagua for the municipality of Aguascalientes

Climate by municipality:

Aguascalientes: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 16°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 24 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Seating: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 16°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and a 66 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Calvillo: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 15°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

I sew: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 15°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and a 95 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Jesus Maria: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 16°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 27 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Arteaga Pavilion: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 16°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and an 80 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Romos Corner: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 15°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 93 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Saint Joseph of Grace: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 49 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Tepezala: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 16°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 91 percent chance of rain in the entity.

San Francisco de los Romos: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 15°C, as well as gusts of wind of 15 to 20 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

The Plain: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as gusts of wind of 15 to 20 km/h and a 95 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Climate in the country:

Next, we leave you a video with today’s national weather forecast issued by Conagua to provide more information regarding each of the 32 states that make up the Mexican Republic.