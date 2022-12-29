Aguascalientes.- Today’s weather forecast for the state of Aguascalientes expects minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost in high areas, as well as wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and dust storms, warns the National Water Commission (CONAGUA). ).

Over the capital of Aguascalientes, it presented a dew point temperature of 2°C at 08:00 in the morning. In addition, there were clear skies, a relative humidity of 70% and winds of 6 kilometers per hour (km/h) heading to the southwest.

Next, we will share the weather forecasts that Conagua also issues for each of the 11 municipalities that make up the state of Aguascalientes, with the aim of providing more specific information.

Extended Weather Forecast for Aguascalientes

Climate by municipality:

Aguascalientes: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 23°C and a minimum of 1°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

Seating: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 22°C and a minimum of 2°C, as well as a wind speed of 15 to 20 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

Calvillo: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 23°C and a minimum of 0°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

sewn: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 22°C and a minimum of 3°C, as well as a wind speed of 15 to 20 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Jesus Maria: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 23°C and a minimum of 1°C, as well as wind gusts of 10 to 15 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

Arteaga Pavilion: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 23°C and a minimum of 2°C, as well as wind gusts of 15 to 20 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

Romos Corner: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 22°C and a minimum of 3°C, as well as wind gusts of 15 to 20 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

San Jose de Gracia: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 20°C and a minimum of 1°C, as well as wind gusts of 15 to 20 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Tepezala: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 23°C and a minimum of 3°C, as well as wind gusts of 15 to 20 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

San Francisco de los Romo: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 23°C and a minimum of 2°C, as well as wind gusts of 10 to 15 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

The plain: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 22°C and a minimum of 2°C, as well as gusts of wind of 15 to 20 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

