Aguascalientes.- Today’s weather forecast for the state of Aguascalientes expects possible frosts, warns the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

Over the capital of Aguascalientes, it presented a dew point temperature of 8°C at 08:00 in the morning. In addition, there was little cloudy sky, a relative humidity of 67% and winds of 5 kilometers per hour (km/h) heading east.

Next, we will share the weather forecasts that Conagua also issues for each of the 11 municipalities that make up the state of Aguascalientes, with the aim of providing more specific information.

Extended Weather Forecast for Aguascalientes

Climate by municipality:

Aguascalientes: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 25°C and a minimum of 7°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Seating: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 23°C and a minimum of 7°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

Calvillo: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 11°C, as well as a wind speed of 15 to 20 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

sewn: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 23°C and a minimum of 8°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Jesus Maria: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 24°C and a minimum of 7°C, as well as wind gusts of 10 to 15 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

Arteaga Pavilion: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 24°C and a minimum of 8°C, as well as wind gusts of 5 to 10 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

Romos Corner: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 22°C and a minimum of 8°C, as well as wind gusts of 5 to 10 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

San Jose de Gracia: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 21°C and a minimum of 8°C, as well as wind gusts of 5 to 10 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

Tepezala: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 23°C and a minimum of 8°C, as well as wind gusts of 5 to 10 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

San Francisco de los Romo: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 24°C and a minimum of 7°C, as well as wind gusts of 5 to 10 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

The plain: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 24°C and a minimum of 7°C, as well as wind gusts of 10 to 15 km/h and 0 percent chance of rain in the state.

Climate in the country:

Next, we leave you a video with today’s national weather forecast issued by the Conagua to provide more information regarding each of the 32 states that make up the Mexican Republic.