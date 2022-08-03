Aguascalientes. – The forecast of the climate Today for the state of Aguascalientes, cloudy skies are expected with very heavy punctual rains in the afternoon, which could also be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail. The environment will be hot to very hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 30°C and a minimum of 16°C, warns the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

about the capital of Aguascalientes, presented a dew point temperature of 17 °C at 08:00 in the morning. In addition, there were partly cloudy skies, a relative humidity of 70% and winds of 3 kilometers per hour (km/h) heading southeast.

Next, we will share the weather forecasts that Conagua also issues for each of the 11 municipalities that make up the state of Aguascalientes, with the aim of providing more specific information.

Extended Weather Forecast for the Municipality of Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes

Climate by municipality:

Aguascalientes: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 30°C and a minimum of 16°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 1 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Seating: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 15°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 32 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Calvillo: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 15°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 55 percent chance of rain in the entity.

I sew: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 16°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 43 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Jesus Maria: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 15°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 53 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Arteaga Pavilion: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 28°C and a minimum of 16°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 17 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Romos Corner: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 16°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 33 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Saint Joseph of Grace: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 25°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 94 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Tepezala: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 16°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 6 percent chance of rain in the entity.

San Francisco de los Romos: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 16°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

The Plain: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 38°C and a minimum of 15°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

