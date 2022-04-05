Aguascalientes. – In Aguascalientes, clear skies are expected with occasional clouds, occasionally partly cloudy in the afternoon. The environment will be hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 30 to 35°C. Likewise, the environment will be cool at night and cold at dawn with minimum temperatures of 0 to 5°C. and possible frost in high areas. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 km/h will be recorded, warns the National Water Commission (Conagua).

Next, we will share the weather forecasts that Conagua also issues for each of the 11 municipalities that make up the state of Aguascalientes, with the aim of providing more specific information.

Climate by municipality:

Aguascalientes: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 12°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Seating: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Calvillo: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 9°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

I sew: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as a wind speed of 15 to 20 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Jesus Maria: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 11°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Arteaga Pavilion: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as gusts of wind of 15 to 20 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Romos Corner: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 30°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as gusts of wind of 15 to 20 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Saint Joseph of Grace: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 11°C, as well as gusts of wind of 15 to 20 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Tepezala: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as gusts of wind of 15 to 20 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

San Francisco de los Romos: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

The Plain: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.