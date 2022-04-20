Aguascalientes. – In Aguascalientes, clear skies with scattered clouds are expected in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. The environment will be hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 30 to 35°C. Likewise, the environment will be cool at night and cool at dawn. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h will be recorded with possible dust storms, warns the National Water Commission (Conagua).

Next, we will share the weather forecasts that Conagua also issues for each of the 11 municipalities that make up the state of Aguascalientes, with the aim of providing more specific information.

Climate by municipality:

Aguascalientes: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Seating: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a zero percent chance of rain in the entity.

Calvillo: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 35°C and a minimum of 15°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

I sew: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a zero percent chance of rain in the entity.

Jesus Maria: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a zero percent chance of rain in the entity.

Arteaga Pavilion: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a zero percent chance of rain in the entity.

Romos Corner: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a five percent chance of rain in the entity.

Saint Joseph of Grace: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 15°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a zero percent chance of rain in the entity.

Tepezala: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a zero percent chance of rain in the entity.

San Francisco de los Romos: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a zero percent chance of rain in the entity.

The Plain: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a seven percent chance of rain in the entity.