The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather will be fair to sometimes partly cloudy in the north, with high temperatures, and light to moderate winds.

The winds are southeasterly – northeasterly / 10-20, reaching 30 km / hr.

In the Arabian Gulf, the waves are light .. while the first tide occurs at 14:52 and the second tide at 03:26 .. While the first tide occurs at 08:48 and the second tide occurs at 21:00.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light … while the first tide occurs at 11:55, the second tide at 23:29 … while the first tide occurs at 17:29 and the second tide occurs at 06:04.





