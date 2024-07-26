The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with temperatures tending to drop slightly in some western coastal areas, and winds light to moderate in speed, sometimes active in the west, causing dust.

Winds southwesterly – northwesterly / 10 to 25 reaching 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is light to moderate waves, sometimes turbulent in the west on Sunday morning, while the first high tide will occur at 17:54, the second high tide at 05:20, the first low tide at 11:07, and the second low tide at 23:34.

The Sea of ​​Oman is lightly wavy, with the first high tide at 13:45, the second high tide at 03:12, the first low tide at 20:46, and the second low tide at 08:19.