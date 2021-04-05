The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be generally fair and sometimes partly cloudy, and humid at night and on Wednesday morning, with the opportunity to form fog and light fog in some coastal and inland areas, and the winds are light to moderate speed, sometimes active, especially on the sea, causing dust sometimes in some open areas.

The center stated – in its daily statement – that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent and moderate in the evening, and the first tide will occur at 23:29, the second tide at 08:00, the first ebb at 15:27 and the second tide at 03:12. And in the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate to light, and the first tide occurs at 18:53, the second tide at 06:18, the first tide at 11:31, and the second tide at 01:01.





