Do you have plans for the weekend or are you working? Find out what the weather will be like in Guanajuatoaccording to the forecast of the National Meteorological System (SMN) of the National Water Commission (With water).

He Friday, July 12 Guanajuato expects heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm), as well as wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms.

The city of Guanajuato has a 90 percent chance of rain, as well as estimated temperatures between 14 and 22 ° C, this Friday, July 12, deepening the With water.

While León will have an equal chance of rain, with temperatures of 15 to 24°C, with cloudy skies, conditions that will persist on Saturday.

For Saturday, July 13, Guanajuato will have Intervals of showers with occasional heavy rain (25 to 50 mm) and wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h with dust storms.

Finally, on Sunday, July 14, the state expects intervals of showers with heavy rain (25 to 50 mm) and wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h with dust storms.

It is worth mentioning that the With water The government warns that the forecast rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail, and could also cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, puddles and flooding in low-lying areas.