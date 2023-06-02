FromHelen Gries close

The problem of climate change has been known for a long time. However, a study dares to make a drastic prognosis. The world population will be affected by extreme temperatures.

Kassel – Der climate change is a known global problem. However, people in certain regions are more affected by extreme weather than others. Because the climate makes a significant contribution to whether you can live well in a region or not. Therefore, the weather could become more and more of a problem in the future.

Researchers have in a new study defined a “human climate niche”. It shows the temperature range in which people can usually live well. From the perspective of climate change and the analysis of historical data, a drastic prognosis for the future has emerged.

Experts warn: Percentage of population affected by extreme weather is increasing

In contrast to other studies on the subject, which consider the effects of climate change and weather primarily in economic categories, the current study focuses on the direct effects of climate change on people’s well-being.

The scientists have calculated global warming of 2.7 degrees by the year 2100 for their forecasts. The experts also took demographic developments into account in their calculations. The result: the proportion of the population affected by extreme temperatures has risen from a third to 40 percent. The researchers assume that the population will increase to 9.5 billion people worldwide by 2070 and then decline slightly.

According to a report by Time. This is due to climate change and population growth. According to experts, by the year 2100 a third of the world’s population could be living in regions that are actually too warm for everyday life worth living and that have extreme weather.

Extreme weather: death rate increases, people have to leave their homes

Historical data show that over the past 6000 years people have found optimal living conditions, especially in regions with an average annual temperature of around 13 degrees. However, if the mean annual temperature rises, this has a significant impact on the weather and thus also on people.

For example, with a rise of up to 29 degrees, the number of days when the heat becomes life-threatening increases. In addition, when the humidity is high, the body loses the ability to cool down sufficiently through sweating, the experts warn. As a result, the mortality rate increases drastically, according to the study, which is published in the specialist magazine Nature Sustainability has been published. Many people could therefore be forced to leave their homes.

According to the calculations, if global warming were limited to 1.5 degrees, only 14 percent of all people would be affected by this development, say the experts. With every 0.3 degree step in avoided warming, around 350 million people are less affected by the dramatic consequences of climate change and extreme weather. (hg)

