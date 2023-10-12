The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair, partly cloudy at times in the east, and humid at night and Saturday morning, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming in some inland and coastal areas, especially in the west, and winds will be light to moderate speed.

The center explained, in its daily statement, that the wind movement is northwesterly to northeasterly, ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 30 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light. The first tide occurs at 12:57, the second tide occurs at 00:32, the first low tide occurs at 18:34, and the second low tide occurs at 06:39.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 08:48, the second tide occurs at 21:26, the first low tide occurs at 15:10, and the second low tide occurs at 03:21.