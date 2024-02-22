The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear over some eastern regions. It will become humid at night and Saturday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some inland and coastal areas.

The wind is light to moderate speed, sometimes active, and its movement is northwesterly, ranging in speed from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf are moderate to light. The first tide occurs at 12:09, the second tide occurs at 02:28, the first low tide occurs at 19:28, and the second low tide occurs at 06:51.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 08:51, the second tide occurs at 22:17, the first low tide occurs at 15:39, and the second low tide occurs at 04:17.