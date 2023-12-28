The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair to partly cloudy, and humid at night and Saturday morning, with a chance of fog or light mist forming over some coastal and inland areas, and winds will be light to moderate speed.

Wind movement: northwesterly to northeasterly, ranging in speed from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. The first tide occurs at 13:41, the second tide occurs at 04:29, the first low tide occurs at 21:14, and the second low tide occurs at 08:15.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 10:10, the first low tide occurs at 17:07, and the second low tide occurs at 06:00.