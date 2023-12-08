The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair, partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Monday morning, with a chance of mist or light mist forming in some areas, especially the western ones, and winds will be light to moderate speed.

The wind movement is northwesterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. The first tide occurs at 10:12, the second tide occurs at 23:06, and the first low tide occurs at 17:22.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 20:16, the second tide occurs at 06:43, the first low tide occurs at 13:19, and the second low tide occurs at 01:31.