The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulonimbus clouds forming in the east, which may be accompanied by rain in the afternoon, and humid at night and Sunday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some western areas.

Winds are light to moderate speed, sometimes active, stirring up dust. The wind movement will be southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging between 10 and 20 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. The first tide occurs at 15:59, the first low tide occurs at 09:11, and the second low tide occurs at 00:09.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 12:41, the second tide occurs at 03:10, the first low tide occurs at 08:06, and the second low tide occurs at 20:05.