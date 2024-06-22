The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning and may form cumulonimbus on the mountains in the afternoon. It will become humid at night and Monday morning in some coastal areas.

The winds are light to moderate speed and sometimes active during the day, being southeasterly turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

The center stated, in its daily bulletin, that the Arabian Gulf will have light waves. The first tide will occur at 15:44, the second at 01:24, and the first low tide at 08:40 and the second at 18:52.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will have light to medium waves at times. The first high tide will occur at 11:13, the second at 22:08, and the first low tide at 17:03 and the second at 04:56.