Weather forecast for the country in the coming days

The National Center of Meteorology expected that the country will be dominated today, Saturday, by generally clear, dusty weather in the daytime – partly cloudy on the east coast – hot during the day … and light to moderate southeast winds, with a speed of 10 to 20, reaching 30 kilometers per hour. The sea is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Tomorrow, Sunday, will witness partly dusty, cloudy weather, sometimes with a drop in temperature, which is noticeable to the west … and the southeasterly winds gradually turn into northwesterly moderate to brisk and strong at times on the sea and loaded with dust and exciting sand, especially in the west, with a speed of 15 to 30 up to 45 Kilometers per hour … and the sea will be light to average waves gradually disturbed in the morning in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

On Monday, the weather will be humid in the morning in some eastern interior regions with the possibility of fog or light fog forming – .. dusty and sometimes partly cloudy with another drop in temperatures .. and the winds are northwesterly moderate to brisk and strong at times over the sea, with a speed of 15 It reaches 30 kilometers per hour … and the sea will be turbulent to very turbulent sometimes in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

On Tuesday, the country will be dominated by humid weather in the morning in some eastern interior regions with the possibility of light fog – clear in general and partly cloudy at times … and the winds are northwesterly moderate to brisk at times over the sea, with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 40 kilometers per hour. The sea is turbulent, the average waves become at the end of the night in the Arabian Gulf .. light in the Sea of ​​Oman .. provided that there is an opportunity to form fog in the morning in some coastal and interior areas next Wednesday .. and the weather will be generally clear, sometimes partly cloudy, and temperatures tend to rise ..And light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, with a speed of 10 to 20, reaching 30 kilometers per hour … and the sea will be light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.