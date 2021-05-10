The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be humid in some coastal areas, and it will become generally healthy and tilted to heat during the day … and the winds move from southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, with speeds from 10 to 20 up to 30 km / h. The sea is light. Wave in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

On Wednesday, the weather will be humid with the possibility of slight haze forming in some coastal areas – it becomes clear and partly cloudy in the east and temperatures tend to rise.

The winds move from southwesterly to light to moderate northwest, turning into a light to moderate northwest, causing dust during the day, with a speed of 10 to 20 reaching 35 km / hr .. and the sea is light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Next Thursday, the weather will be humid in some coastal areas, and it will be generally healthy and tilted to heat during the day … and the winds move from southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, with speed from 10 to 20 reaching 30 km / hr .. and the sea is light waves in the Gulf. Arab and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Next Friday, the weather will be generally clear and sometimes partly cloudy in the eastern regions with another slight rise in temperatures..the movement of the winds from southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, is active sometimes during the day, its speed from 10 to 20 reaches 35 km / h … and the sea is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Next Saturday, the weather will be humid in some coastal areas with the possibility of a slight fog and it will become generally healthy, and low clouds will appear in the morning on the eastern coast.

It may be cumulus in the afternoon on the mountains – tilted to heat during the day..and the winds move from southwesterly to northwesterly and northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes activating dust, with speed from 10 to 20 reaching 35 km / hr .. and the sea is light waves in the Arabian Gulf. And in the Sea of ​​Oman.





