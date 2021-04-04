The National Center of Meteorology expected that today, Sunday, humid weather will prevail in the country in the morning in some of the eastern and northern interior regions, with the possibility of light fog – dusty, sometimes partly cloudy, with a marked decrease in temperatures. The winds are northwesterly moderate to brisk and strong at times on the sea loaded with dust and exciting sand at their speed From 20 to 30, it reaches 55 kilometers per hour, and the sea will be turbulent to very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and the waves will reverberate in the afternoon in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Tomorrow, Monday, will witness healthy weather in general, partly cloudy and sometimes dusty, and the winds are northwesterly moderate to brisk, sometimes strong on the sea, causing dust at times, with speeds from 20 to 30 reaching 50 kilometers per hour, and the sea will be turbulent to very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf. Sea of ​​Oman.

Next Tuesday, the weather will be clear, generally partly cloudy, sometimes dusty, especially in the east, and the winds are northwesterly moderate to brisk and strong at times over the sea, and in the east, causing dust sometimes during the day, with speeds from 15 to 25 reaching 45 kilometers per hour … and the sea will be turbulent waves. Average at night in the Arabian Gulf, turbulent morning waves becoming moderate to light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

On Wednesday, the country will be dominated by humid weather in the morning in some interior and coastal areas with an opportunity to form fog or light fog – partial cloudy and sometimes dusty in the north and east – a rise in temperatures … and the winds are northwesterly turning into northeasterly and light eastward, with light to moderate speed, sometimes active in the east. Its speed from 15 to 20 reaches 40 kilometers per hour, and the sea is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Next Thursday is expected to witness an opportunity to form fog or light fog in the morning in some coastal and inland areas – the weather will be clear and clouds appear on the mountains east in the afternoon – tilted to heat during the day, and the winds are northeasterly and southeasterly light to moderate in speed, with a speed of 10 to 10 20 up to 30 kilometers per hour and the sea: light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.