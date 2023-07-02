Weather | Forecast for the beginning of the week: the heat is over, and the rains are lashing Finland

According to Foreca, the normal rainfall for July may be reached at some observation stations as early as the beginning of the week.

Southern and Central Finland a very rainy first week is promised, because there is low pressure over the country. On Monday and Tuesday, it can rain about 5–15 millimeters in the southern and central parts of Finland.

“There can be more in some places, if at the right time a band of rain falls over a place”, meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Ville Siiskonen says.

Today, Sunday, the rain warning is valid for the whole of southern Finland, from Satakuna to South Karelia. According to Siiskonen, it may be appropriate to warn about the amount of rain in the coming days as well.

According to Foreca, it is possible that due to heavy rains and thunderstorms at some observation stations, the normal amount of precipitation for the whole of July will already be met in the coming days.

However, there is a large regional variation in rainfall, as it is a matter of local and intermittent rains that vary in intensity.

Temperatures can rise to around 18–19 degrees on Monday, especially if there are dustier areas in the middle of the rain.

According to Siiskonen, there is some kind of signal in the forecasts that a warm air mass will arrive in the south again in about a week.

“It is not excluded that the heat would return.”

The rains will move north as the week progresses. On Wednesday, the unsettled weather will continue, but the rainfall will not be so great.

According to the current forecast, the temperature in the south on Thursday and Friday will be around 20 degrees, and it may be cloudy or even clear in some places.

From the beginning of the week the wind intensifies in the south. According to Foreca, part of the country can be ravaged by a summer storm with storm gusts and heavy downpours. In waterways, waves can disturb small boats.

“Winds do not get strong enough to reach storm readings, but in the southern sea areas, for example, the average wind is likely to be strong, up to 18 meters per second,” says Siiskonen of the Meteorological Institute.

On Monday and Tuesday in the southern part of the country, the strength of wind gusts may exceed 15 meters per second.

In Lapland the beginning of the week is dusty and daytime temperatures are around fifteen degrees. Rain showers are heading to Lapland during Tuesday. The weather will be unstable for the rest of the week.

It has been very cold in Lapland during the weekend. On the night between Saturday and Sunday, the lowest temperature in Savukoski was minus 1.2 degrees.

“At a few stations the temperature was exceptionally low for the time. It can still be a bit chilly next night, there is a chance of frost,” says Siiskonen.