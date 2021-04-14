The air temperature in the summer in the European part of Russia will be close to the norm or slightly exceed it. The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, told about this in an interview with Parlamentskaya Gazeta.

“Summer will be generally not cold in the temperate latitudes of the European part of Russia, in the Moscow region and adjacent regions,” the scientist shared his forecast, adding that warm summers are expected in the south of the European part of the country and in the Black Earth Region.

He also stated that drivers can already change winter tires for summer ones. According to the forecaster, the weather is unstable in April, it rains often this month, and the temperature drops to zero degrees at night. However, such drops, as a rule, do not last longer than a couple of days.

Earlier, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, said that the anomalous heat, which was established in the capital and a number of regions of the Urals, would last for several more days, and after that a cold snap would come.