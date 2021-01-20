There is still some way to go before the beginning of spring, but the centenary calendar already provides quite precise weather forecasts for what to expect this spring.

March 20th is Beginning of spring .

. The already delivers Centennial calendar quite accurate Weather forecast what Germany expects in spring 2021.

quite accurate what Germany expects in spring 2021. Accordingly, a cooler awaits us – but at the same time drier spring.

Munich – Admittedly, until Beginning of spring on March 20th there are still a few days left. But who doesn’t like to think of the (hopefully) imminent arrival of spring when looking at the wintry, cold winter weather outside the window – with warming rays of the sun, the first blooming flowers and buzzing insects?

Weather forecast in Germany: Spring could be cool and dry

But can we look forward to such a picture-perfect spring or stay it in spring once more cold and rainy? He provides the answers Centennial Calendar *.

According to his forecast will be the spring dry – but very cold. Positive news: it should finally start in April warmer will. The calendar also predicts “nice warm” days for May. But it should continue in the nights zapfig stay cold.

Weather: Centennial calendar announces snowfall at the beginning of spring

To the calendar Beginning of spring says the calendar again at the end of March Snowfall ahead, including harsh and cold temperatures in the morning. Cold, windy and rainy – at least without snow – April then starts. Towards the end of the month there is a Weather change before: From April 20th the weather should be warm and humid.

With cold in the morning, but at least pleasantly warm temperatures during the day, the merry month of May then begins. So by the end of the month Frost and frost predicted. The grass and flowers therefore probably only start to grow later.

Spring forecast in Germany: the centenary calendar predicts the weather every seven years

Contrary to what its name suggests, the 100-year calendar does not predict the weather in a hundred-year cycle, but rather in Seven-year cycle. In the 17th century, Abbot Mauritius wanted Knauer create a calendar that lasts forever. From then on he watched the weather. He then used his notes to make predictions.

The basis was that back then astronomical world view. People already knew them Heavenly bodies Moon, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Sun, Venus and Mercury. Therefore, the abbot assigned each of them the rule of one year. 2021 is under the reign of Saturns.

A centenary calendar should provide farmers with reliable weather forecasts

The aim of the centenary calendar was originally, primarily farmers To give reliable weather forecasts: At what time should the sowing start and what harvest could the farmer expect?

All information about the current weather situation in Germany is available in our weather ticker *.