Chiapas.- This Tuesday, January 17, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 17 to 31 degrees Celsius will be registered with clear skies.

According to the weather forecast for National Metereological Service, For this Tuesday, isolated rains are expected in Chiapas, which will leave accumulated minimums in various regions of the entity.

Likewise, for this day minimum temperatures are expected in mountainous regions of Chiapas of 0 to 5 degrees, while temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees will be developing in the afternoon.

On the other hand, the minimum temperatures will be from -10 to -5 degrees Celsius with frost in mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango, from -5 to 0 degrees and frost in mountainous areas of Aguascalientes, Baja California, State of Mexico, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Zacatecas and northern Jalisco.

It may interest you:

As well as 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frosts in mountainous areas of Chiapas, Mexico City, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Querétaro and Sinaloa.