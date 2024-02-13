Weather forecast for Guanajuato and Querétaro this Tuesday: SMN

The National Weather Service (SMN), dependent on Conagua, anticipates a Tuesday with varied climatic conditions in Guanajuato and Querétaro. A sky that will oscillate between partly cloudy and cloudy is expected throughout the day in both regions, with the possibility of intervals of showers in Guanajuato and isolated rains in Querétaro.

Regarding temperatures, a cool to cold morning environment is forecast in the area, with possible frosts in elevated areas of Querétaro and more intense frosts in Guanajuato. In the afternoon, an increase in temperature is expected, with generally mild to warm weather.

The wind will be variable, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h, which could generate dust devils in both states.

For early Tuesday morning, minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C are expected in the mountains of Guanajuato, with pronounced frosts, while in the mountains of Querétaro minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C are expected.

Meteored. Querétaro weather for this Tuesday, February 13, 2024

This Tuesday in Queretaro Predominantly cloudy skies will be observed, with possible total coverage during the early morning. Temperatures will range between 9°C and 27°C throughout the day, reaching their peak around 3:00 p.m. A moderate wind is expected from the southwest, with gusts that could reach up to 43 km/h during the afternoon.

In San Juan del Rio Cloudy intervals are also expected, although a mostly cloudy sky is anticipated in the early hours. Temperatures will fluctuate between 9°C and 25°C, with the maximum temperature estimated for approximately 4:00 p.m. A moderate northeast wind will remain, with gusts that could reach up to 29 km/h in the afternoon.

In other locations in the state, such as Tequisquiapan, Almealco de Bonfil, Cadereyta, Pedro Escobedo, Colón, and Ezequiel Montes, A similar pattern of overcast skies is expected. Temperatures will vary between 7°C and 28°C, depending on location, and winds will range between east, northeast and northwest, with gusts that could reach between 10 and 46 km/h during the day.

Meteored. Guanajuato weather for this Tuesday, February 13, 2024

He weather in Guanajuato It occurs with a predominance of overcast skies in various locations in the region. In Lion, Skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will range between 12°C and 25°C, peaking around 4:00 p.m. The wind, coming from the southwest, will blow moderately, with gusts that may reach up to 40 km/h during the afternoon.

In Irapuato, mostly cloudy skies will also be observed. Temperatures will vary between 13°C and 26°C, with the maximum temperature forecast for approximately 3:00 p.m. The wind, coming from the southwest, will maintain a moderate intensity, with gusts that could reach 38 km/h in the afternoon hours.

Likewise, in Celaya A day with predominance of cloudiness is anticipated. Temperatures will register a range between 12°C and 27°C, with the maximum peak expected around 3:00 p.m. The wind, coming from the southwest, will continue to be moderate throughout the day, with gusts that could reach 39 km/h during the afternoon.

On the other hand, in Salamanca A day with mostly cloudy skies is expected. Temperatures will range between 12°C and 26°C, reaching their highest point around 3:00 p.m. The wind, coming from the north, will be moderate, with gusts that may reach 28 km/h in the morning hours.