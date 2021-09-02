fromVeronika Silberg conclude

Enjoy the late summer quickly before autumn has really arrived in Germany – bitterly cold temperatures are already around the corner.

Munich – For a day we have been meteorologically in autumn. So far there is not much of it to be felt. On the contrary, Hoch “Gaya” surprises us with a fair weather series that nobody really expected in this rainy summer. Even one or the other meteorologist makes leaps in the air.

But: You should stop when it’s at its best! Because as quickly as this late summer has come, the temperatures drop again as quickly in the course of the month. “The transition from September to October is undercooled,” predicts the meteorological team from wetter.de. “The temperatures are dropping – including ground frost.”

Weather forecast for Germany: precipitation and temperatures in autumn – unusually cold?

Actually, it’s not just time for that at the end of September largest folk festival in the world, but also for old women summer, a weather phenomenon that usually brings warm days and frosty nights with it. This will most likely affect the weather in the south of Germany in 2021. Here the late summer lasts a little longer than in the rainy north and in the cool east. The still quite high temperatures are loud wetter.de “But often accompanied by rain”. From the beginning to the middle of October it will also be cold in the south.

Also graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung von wetter.net explains: Autumn could seem particularly cold to us this year. However, that could also be a question of perception. If the forecasts of the NOAA weather model are confirmed, both precipitation and temperatures are actually average. But the autumn has been so warm in the last two years that it just seems bitterly cold to us in 2021. (vs)