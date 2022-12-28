Veracruz.- This Wednesday, December 28, in the municipality of cosoleacaqueVeracruz temperatures are expected from 17 to 26 degrees Celsius according to the weather forecast.

In general the Veracruz Civil Protection Secretariat reported that for this Wednesdayn cloudy weather conditions in a large part of the entity, this as part of various meteorological systems found in the south of the country.

On the other hand, the arctic air mass of Cold Front Number 19 will begin to modify its thermal characteristics, generating a gradual recovery of daytime temperatures.

However, this system will favor a cold environment with the possibility of frost and fog in mountain areas during the day.

Likewise, it is expected that this day the potential for rain will be low, and in the event that precipitation occurs, it is expected that it will be between 5 and 15 millimeters.

In addition to this, it is expected that this day gusts of wind of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour are being generated, as well as high waves of 1 to 1.5 meters in height.

Particularly in the capital of Veracruz, Xalapa, cloudy sky conditions are expected this Wednesday with temperatures that will be around 04 to 18 degrees Celsius, the potential for rain is ruled out.